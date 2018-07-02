Image copyright P&O Image caption Oriana's last cruise will be an 18-night cruise to Norway and the North Cape, ending on 9 August 2019

Cruise ship Oriana will be retired after 24 years in service, it has been announced.

The Southampton-based ship was named by The Queen in the city's port on 6 April 1995.

Operator P&O Cruises said the 1,880-passenger ship would leave its fleet in August 2019 following a special final sailing.

The cruise firm said Oriana would be replaced by Iona, a new 180,000-ton ship which is due in 2020.

A second similar ship has also been confirmed for 2022.

It is not yet known what will happen to the ship following its retirement.