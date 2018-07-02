Boy, 14, rescued after Mudeford Quay fall into sea
- 2 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old boy has been rescued after he fell about 30ft (9m) into the sea off Dorset.
Emergency teams were called to Mudeford Quay to rescue the teenager who had fallen just before midday on Sunday.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokeswoman said it was low tide so it would have been "a steep and nasty fall" into "very cold" water.
The boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance but was "lucky to escape with minor injuries", she added.