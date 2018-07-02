Image copyright Mike Faherty Image caption The teenager was rescued from Mudeford Quay

A 14-year-old boy has been rescued after he fell about 30ft (9m) into the sea off Dorset.

Emergency teams were called to Mudeford Quay to rescue the teenager who had fallen just before midday on Sunday.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokeswoman said it was low tide so it would have been "a steep and nasty fall" into "very cold" water.

The boy was taken to hospital by air ambulance but was "lucky to escape with minor injuries", she added.