Bob Higgins trial: Ex-football coach guilty of sex assault charge
- 23 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A former Southampton football club youth coach has been found guilty of indecently assaulting a young trainee.
Bob Higgins, 65, was found not guilty of another count of the same offence.
The jury at Winchester Crown Court did not reach verdicts on 48 other counts of the same charge and was dismissed.
Mr Higgins denied all the charges involving 24 complainants, most of whom were Southampton and Peterborough United trainees.