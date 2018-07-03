Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the A34 southbound carriageway will be shut until the evening

One person has died in a crash involving a lorry, van and car on the A34 in Hampshire.

Two people have also been taken to hospital with serious injuries and another is in hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened at 09:19 BST on the southbound carriageway, just outside Bullington.

The carriageway will be closed between A303 and the A272 while police investigate.

The A30 is also closed in both directions and drivers are being diverted via the M3 or A33.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said officers were working with Highways England to open the road as soon as possible but it would be shut until the evening.

They added: "We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge motorists to avoid the area if possible."