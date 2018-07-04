Image caption The ban will remain in place until the cause of Sunday's accident is known

A council in Hampshire has banned bouncy castles and other inflatables on its land following the death of a three-year-old girl in Norfolk.

Ava-May Littleboy suffered a fatal head injury when she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline which "exploded" at Gorleston Beach on Sunday.

Havant Borough Council said it had not had any incidents in its area.

But it said it was imposing the ban until an inquiry into the cause the explosion in Norfolk was complete.

A council spokesman said: "It has been decided that until the reason for the explosion of the bouncy castle has been identified, such that the risk can be properly managed by the event organiser, Havant Borough Council will not permit the use of bouncy castles or inflatables at any events taking place on its land.

"The position will be reviewed once the outcome of the inquiry into the cause of the explosion of the bouncy castle is known."