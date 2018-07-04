Image copyright Google Image caption The collision caused extensive damage caused to the crash barriers on the A34

A lorry driver involved in a fatal crash on the A34 has been arrested.

The crash happened at 09:19 BST on Tuesday on the A34 southbound near Bullington, Hampshire. It involved a Peugeot van, Toyota and HGV lorry.

A 43-year-old man from Reading, who was driving the Toyota Auris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision closed the southbound carriageway until 00:30 BST because of extensive damage caused to the crash barriers.

Investigations into how the crash happened are ongoing but two people remain at Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old from Reading, suffered life-threatening injuries and is now in a critical but stable condition.

A 46-year-old woman from Huddersfield, who was the front seat passenger in the lorry, suffered serious injuries while the lorry driver, also from Huddersfield, suffered minor injuries.

The lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving while unfit through drink.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact 101, quoting 44180248886.