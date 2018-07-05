Bin lorry sinks into Newbury road
- 5 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A bin lorry has become stuck after sinking into a town centre road.
The lorry's back wheels have sunk into Old Bath Road in Newbury, Berkshire, which appears to have partially collapsed. It is not known if the hot weather caused the Tarmac to melt.
Engineers said they did not know how deep the hole was but a crane was on its way to remove the lorry.
Thames Valley Police have shut the road, which is expected to remain closed for several hours.
West Berkshire Council said none of the bin workers were injured.