Image caption Ava-May Littleboy, three, died when she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston Beach on Sunday.

A council has revised its ban on bouncy castles and other inflatables on its land introduced after the death of a child in Norfolk.

Ava-May Littleboy, three, died when she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline at Gorleston Beach on Sunday.

Havant Borough Council said its ban would now only extend to "sealed inflatable devices".

Bouncy castles which comply with safety legislation will be permitted.

On Wednesday the council said it would impose a ban on bouncy castles or inflatables until the inquiry into the Gorleston incident was over.

However, a revised statement on Friday said: "Other bouncy castles and inflatable devices, that are based on a continuous air supply, may be used as long as they comply with the relevant British Standards, current HSE guidance, have a written risk assessment that is put into practice, training records and appropriate insurance cover."

The prime minister was asked to bring in a national temporary ban on bouncy castles in public spaces until their safety could be assured earlier this week.

The calls came following the deaths both of Ava-May and Summer Grant, of Norwich, killed in Harlow, Essex, in 2016.