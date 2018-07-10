Image copyright Other Image caption Ex-Southampton youth coach Bob Higgins is accused of multiple counts of indecent assault against boys

A former professional football coach has denied using gifts and threats to "manipulate and groom" trainees in order to sexually abuse them.

Bob Higgins, 65, told a jury he was never alone with any youth player at Southampton or Peterborough United over the course of nearly two decades.

Under cross-examination, he denied putting trainees "under his spell".

Mr Higgins has pleaded not guilty to 50 counts of indecent assault against teenage boys between 1971 and 1976.

Most of the 24 alleged victims are former youth players at the two clubs.

At Winchester Crown Court, prosecutor Adam Feest QC suggested the defendant was a "manipulative person as far as... trainees are concerned".

'Second dad'

The former coach threatened one alleged victim with the police and gave another a piece of football kit to gain his affection, Mr Feest said.

The defendant denied all of those suggestions.

The prosecution barrister asked: "Did you fall in love with any of them?" Again, Mr Higgins replied: "No."

The former coach accepted his relationship with boys could be "intense, in a football way".

"You would know which boy's father was away, which boy came from a troubled background," Mr Feest said.

"With that knowledge, did you prey upon boys who did not have a father figure?"

Mr Higgins said some of the boys called him "second dad" because "that was how they felt", but he denied selecting boys to abuse.

The trial continues.