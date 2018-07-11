Hampshire & Isle of Wight

New Forest heath-land destroyed by fire

  • 11 July 2018
Fawley fire Image copyright @Hardley58
Image caption The fire off Badminston Lane in Fawley happened on Tuesday evening

A large area of health-land in the New Forest National Park has been destroyed by fire.

The blaze, off Badminston Lane in Fawley, Hampshire, started at about 18:15 BST on Tuesday.

About 2.5 hectares (6 acres) of land was affected.

Twenty firefighters, three fire engines, four Hampshire Fire Service 4x4 vehicles, as well as its wildfire vehicle, were sent to the scene. The fire was put out by about 23:00.

Image copyright @Hardley58
Image caption About 20 firefighters attended the scene
Image copyright @Hadley58
Image caption About 2.5 hectares (6 acres) of heath-land was affected

