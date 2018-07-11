Image copyright @Hardley58 Image caption The fire off Badminston Lane in Fawley happened on Tuesday evening

A large area of health-land in the New Forest National Park has been destroyed by fire.

The blaze, off Badminston Lane in Fawley, Hampshire, started at about 18:15 BST on Tuesday.

About 2.5 hectares (6 acres) of land was affected.

Twenty firefighters, three fire engines, four Hampshire Fire Service 4x4 vehicles, as well as its wildfire vehicle, were sent to the scene. The fire was put out by about 23:00.

Image copyright @Hardley58 Image caption About 20 firefighters attended the scene