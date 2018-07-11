Image copyright Google Image caption The work at Sterte Court is expected to cost £630,000

Sprinklers are set to be fitted inside six council-owned tower blocks in Poole following London's Grenfell Tower fire.

The borough council's cabinet has recommended the authority retro-fits sprinkler systems at two of its blocks of flats at Sterte Court.

The work is expected to cost £630,000.

The council said four more blocks at Rodney Court, Grenville Court, Nelson Court and Drake Court would undergo a revamp over the next five years, with plans for sprinklers.

The plans for Sterte Court, which were recommended by the cabinet on Tuesday, still need to be approved by full council.

The recommendation follows the Grenfell Tower disaster in North Kensington, west London, on 14 June 2017, which killed 72 people.

In May 2014, there was a smoking-related fire at a flat at Sterte Court.

No-one was injured but it caused £3,000 worth of damage, Borough of Poole council said.

None of the six blocks currently has sprinkler systems.

Consideration was given to fitting them following the 2014 blaze but fire safety advice showed they were not required "given the range of other fire safety measures already in place", the cabinet report said.

It said current fire risk assessment for the blocks confirmed that advice.

Funding for sprinklers to be fitted at Rodney Court, Grenville Court, Nelson Court and Drake Court tower blocks will be sought at a later date, the report said.