A fire has ripped through farmland on the Isle of Wight.

About 25 firefighters tackled the field blaze at Bigbury Farm in Newchurch, near Sandown.

Four acres of land were affected but crews prevented the flames from spreading to nearby properties, the island's fire service said.

A 4x4 and a water carrier and four fire engines were sent to the scene. Police said they were aware of the incident but their assistance was not required.