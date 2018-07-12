Image copyright Google Image caption The aircraft came down outside Bembridge Airport

Two people have been seriously injured when their light aircraft crashed on the Isle of Wight.

The four-seater aircraft came down west of Bembridge airport shortly before 16:00 BST.

Hampshire Police said the pilot and passenger - a man and woman - were airlifted to hospital in Southampton.

Road closures are in place on Sandown Road and Long Land Shute. The Air Accident Investigation Bureau has been notified.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said crews had to walk some distance across marshland to get to the crash site.

It said a power line was thought to have been been brought down.