The jury in the case of a former professional football coach accused of sexually abusing teenage boys has retired to consider its verdicts.

Bob Higgins, 65, denies 50 counts of indecent assault between 1971 and 1996.

Most of the 24 alleged victims were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

Summing up, Judge Jonathan Fuller QC told Winchester Crown Court the "primary issue" was the "credibility of the complainants' accounts".