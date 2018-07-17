Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Bob Higgins: Ex-football coach abuse trial jury retires

  • 17 July 2018
Bob Higgins Image copyright other
Image caption Bob Higgins is accused of 50 counts of indecent assault between 1971 and 1996

The jury in the case of a former professional football coach accused of sexually abusing teenage boys has retired to consider its verdicts.

Bob Higgins, 65, denies 50 counts of indecent assault between 1971 and 1996.

Most of the 24 alleged victims were trainees at Southampton and Peterborough United.

Summing up, Judge Jonathan Fuller QC told Winchester Crown Court the "primary issue" was the "credibility of the complainants' accounts".

Image copyright Julia Quenzler
Image caption The trial has been heard at Salisbury and Winchester crown courts

