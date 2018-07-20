Further arrests over attempted murder of biker in Southampton
- 20 July 2018
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a motorcyclist in Southampton.
A 19-year-old man from the city suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a car on Weston Lane at 03:50 BST on Thursday.
Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have since been released with no further action, along with three others previously arrested.
A 22-year-old man remains in custody.