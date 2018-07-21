Image copyright Isle of Wight Pride Image caption The Pride Parade is due to take place in Ryde town centre

The Isle of Wight is hosting the second UK Pride event.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to travel to the island for the festival, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Highlights include a Royal Navy parachute jump and the Pride Parade through Ryde.

The event is being headlined by Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst who will be performing on Ryde beach.

Organiser Yve White said The Isle of Wight's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community had often felt "isolated".

"It's amazing people have had faith in us to put this event on and it'll also highlight the need for other isolated areas around the country to do their own Pride so we can all come together."

The first Pride march in Britain was held in London in 1972, with towns and cities including Brighton, Leeds, Manchester and Bournemouth also now holding major events in the LGBT calendar.

The island faced competition from Exeter, Folkestone, Liverpool, Preston, and Cardiff who were also bidding to host the second UK Pride event after it was held for the first time in Hull last year.

The Isle of Wight held its own pride event for the first time in July 2017.