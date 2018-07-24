Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Adam Abdallah shouted "I am the victim" when the sentence was passed

A drug dealer who murdered a father of two in the street in a "turf war" killing has been jailed for life.

Adam Abdallah, 43, stabbed Kirpal Sanghera in the chest, neck and arms in Southampton in September last year.

He told his victim, "I've got to kill you," as Mr Sanghera and a witness pleaded for him to stop, Winchester Crown Court heard.

Mr Justice Dingemans told him he would serve at least 23 years for the "brutal and sustained assault".

Earlier in the hearing, the judge refused an application by Abdallah, from Southampton, to withdraw his guilty plea.

Kerry Maylin, prosecuting, said Mr Sanghera, 39, and his attacker were involved in the supply of class A drugs.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Kirpal Sanghera was stabbed in the chest, neck and arms

On 18 September, Abdallah chased his victim to the junction of Union Road and Radcliffe Road where he started the attack, she said.

'Caring son'

The court heard Abdallah told a witness who tried to intervene: "Just let me kill him... I've got to do this."

The court was shown CCTV of the attack, in which Mr Sanghera was stabbed "about seven times".

The following day, the killer handed himself in to the police, the court was told.

Image caption The court heard Kirpal Sanghera was stabbed about seven times

In a statement read to the court, Mr Sanghera's former partner, Kirsty Hopkinson, said he would never see his sons, aged three and seven, grow up.

His mother, Jit Sanghera, said he was "always happy and smiling, a caring son any mother would want".

Abdallah, who claimed he acted in self-defence, shouted, "I am the victim" when the sentence was passed, before being forcibly removed from the dock.

The court heard the killer, of Derby Road, Southampton, committed the murder while out of prison on licence for a previous drugs offence.