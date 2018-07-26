Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Bethan Colebourn "brought joy to people's lives", her family said

A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her three-year-old daughter.

Police were called to a house in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, on 19 October.

Bethan Colebourn was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, with a post-mortem examination revealing she died from drowning.

At Winchester Crown Court, Claire Colebourn, 36, denied murder and was remanded in custody. A trial was set for 5 March.