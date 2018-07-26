Mother denies murdering daughter, 3, in Fordingbridge
- 26 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her three-year-old daughter.
Police were called to a house in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, on 19 October.
Bethan Colebourn was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, with a post-mortem examination revealing she died from drowning.
At Winchester Crown Court, Claire Colebourn, 36, denied murder and was remanded in custody. A trial was set for 5 March.