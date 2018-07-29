Image copyright Gafirs Lifeboat Image caption Max was walking with its owner near Portchester Castle when it escaped and swam to Pewitt Island

A dog has been rescued after becoming stranded on an island in Portsmouth Harbour.

The terrier, named Max, was walking with its owner near Portchester Castle when it escaped on to the harbour mud and swam to Pewitt Island.

It was saved from the small uninhabited island by coastguard and lifeboat crews at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.

The lifeboat service said the dog was "cold and distressed but very happy to be reunited with his owner".

Image copyright Gafirs Lifeboat Image caption Coastguard and lifeboat crews rescued Max on Saturday

"The dog owner did the right thing. Calling the Coastguard to help in these situations is always better than attempting a rescue yourself and getting into more trouble," said Peter Byford, of Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service Lifeboat.

"The mud in Portsmouth Harbour can be very deep and sticky and can be incredibly dangerous to wade into."