Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh was last seen leaving home on Wednesday morning

A 13-year-old girl whose body was found in woodland was stabbed to death, police have said.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered near Southampton Sports Centre on Thursday morning.

She was last seen leaving her home in Mansel Road East the morning before.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton is in custody on suspicion of murder and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Image caption Bunches of flowers have been left in tribute to the 13-year-old

Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who has found a sharp implement, particularly in the area around the sports centre.

"We cannot say at this stage whether this is a knife, scissors or other bladed implement.

"Even if someone has put an item in a bin, we will try and recover it."

Flowers have been left in memory of the teenager at the site.

A handwritten card on one bunch read: "RIP Lucy. In our thoughts always. Love Cat and Isabelle xx."

A crowdfunding page set up to help fund a funeral has raised more than £5,600 since Saturday.

Post-mortem tests were carried out on Friday and some of Lucy's injuries were "unexplained", police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, with the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back, as well as large, hooped earrings.

The force added her hair was blonder than in the photo it released of her.

It is appealing for anyone who saw the teenager on Wednesday to get in touch.

Image caption Police have been continuing to investigate the area where the teenager's body was discovered

Det Supt Paul Barton said: "We know how shocked the community is and understand that emotions are running high.

"However we ask people not to speculate on social media - it is unhelpful to the investigation and to Lucy's family.

"Please allow us to do our job and find out what happened to Lucy."