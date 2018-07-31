Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh was last seen leaving home on Wednesday morning

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a a teenager who was found stabbed to death in Southampton has been released on bail.

Thirteen-year-old Lucy McHugh's body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre on Thursday.

The man, aged 24, arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child has been ordered not to enter the city while on bail.

Hampshire Constabulary said no other arrests had been made.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about what happened to Lucy before her body was found at 07:45 BST on Thursday.

'Great concern'

Police said she left her house in Mansel Road East at 09:30 the day before but did not return home that evening as expected.

Det Supt Paul Barton said: "This investigation very much continues and we really need the help of the community to understand Lucy's activity in the 24 hours before her body was found.

"We know that this is causing a great deal of concern, locally.

"Please be assured we are doing all we possibly can to bring whoever is responsible for Lucy's death to justice.

"Speculation, particularly on social media, is not helpful and leads to further issues we need to manage. This detracts us from the murder investigation.

"We will update the community with as much information as we can without compromising the investigation, we really appreciate your support in this."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police have released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

Officers have appealed for help in locating any sharp implements found in the area.

They also released images of the type of clothing worn by the teenager, including a black Falling in Reverse jacket and large hooped earrings.

A crowdfunding page set up to help fund a funeral has raised more than £6,000 since Saturday.

Redbridge Community School, where Lucy was a pupil, said the school community was "absolutely devastated" by her death.

Headteacher Jason Ashley said: "We have shed many tears over the last couple of days. We are in shock and cannot believe that this has happened to one of our own.

"We will do everything we can to support the police in their investigation and we extend our heartfelt and deepest sympathies to family and friends. We will look to offer our support to them also."