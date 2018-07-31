Image caption Bunches of flowers were left at Southampton Sports Centre in tribute to the 13-year-old

A man has appeared in court charged with withholding information relating to a murder investigation.

Lucy McHugh, 13 was found stabbed to death in woodland in Southampton on Thursday.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, was charged with failing to comply with an order under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act requiring him to disclose a Facebook password.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.

Mr Nicholson of no fixed address spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality when he appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court.

The court heard the allegation related to a court order that Mr Nicholson disclose his Facebook password protecting any private communications with Lucy McHugh, in relation to the inquiry into her murder.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy McHugh was last seen leaving home on Wednesday morning

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about what happened to Lucy before her body was found at 07:45 BST on Thursday.

The schoolgirl left her house in Mansel Road East at 09:30 the previous day but did not return home that evening as expected.

Officers have appealed for help in locating any sharp implements found in the area of the sports centre.

They also released images of the type of clothing worn by the teenager, including a black Falling in Reverse jacket and large hooped earrings.