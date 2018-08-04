Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police hope the new photo might jog memories of people who saw Lucy McHugh

Detectives investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl found stabbed to death in Southampton have released a new photo of the teenager.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered in a copse on Thursday 26 July behind Southampton Sports Centre.

Police hope the photo will jog memories of people who saw Lucy before she died.

Earlier, officers handed out leaflets ahead of Southampton FC's match at St Mary's in a bid to find new information.

They were also at Friday's cricket fixture at the Ageas Bowl.

More than 100 members of the public turned out on Thursday evening to help police search for the weapon used to kill the teenager.

Volunteers combed the area outside the police cordon near the sports centre.

A cordon at a nearby cemetery was lifted after nothing was found.

Image caption Police hope football fans may be able to help with the investigation

Earlier this week, a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was bailed on the condition that he did not enter Southampton.

Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East shortly before 09:00 BST on 25 July but did not return home.

Her body was found by a member of the public at about 07:45 the following day.

A man appeared in court on Tuesday charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, 24, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.