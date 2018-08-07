Image copyright Daniel Roberts Image caption The public toilet will feature poo-filled windows

A museum dedicated to excrement is due to open a tem-poo-rary exhibition - in a former public toilet.

The Isle of Wight's National Poo Museum boasts dozens of specimens to educate people about the "magic and secrets that live within poo".

Currently a mobile attraction, visitors will soon be dropping in on the travelling faecal showcase at the disused Sandown Barrack Battery fort.

Bosses hope to turn two buildings on the site into a permanent home.

Founder Daniel Roberts said he said he hoped to re-open the loo, which closed in 2011, in "the next few weeks".

'Literary art and poo facts'

The "Loo-vre" will display various poo specimens found on the island, including fossilised dinosaur droppings.

"I'm currently working on the window frames - a resin is being poured into the areas where the window panes were and each one has a different poo inside," said Mr Roberts.

These will also include specimens from badgers, rabbits and snails.

"As well as poo examples, we will fit tiles in the toilet that feature literary art and poo facts," Mr Roberts added.

Image copyright PA Image caption The museum has 20 different types of excrement displayed in resin spheres

The project has received £15,000 from the local authority and raised £2,500 via crowdfunding.

Supporter Tansy Forrester said it was a "wonderful idea to use the old fort", while Adam Roberts said it was a "great idea to boost the local community".

Dani Barrington-Francis added: "I'm very supportive of the need to end the taboo of poo and increase the conversation around the billions of people worldwide who don't have access to safe places and services to do their business."

Image copyright Paul Coueslant Image caption The museum team hopes to transform two derelict buildings at 19th Century Sandown Barrack Battery fort into a permanent exhibition space and cafe

The National Poo Museum was created in 2016 by members of the artist collective Eccleston George.

Samples of faeces were gathered from around the world as well as donations received from the Isle of Wight Zoo and Dinosaur Isle museum.

Illuminated resin spheres show off the different types of faeces and the display also includes fossilised dung - or coprolites - dating back 140 million years.

It also covers issues such as dog mess and the lack of access to sanitation in developing countries.

Image copyright PA Image caption Samples of faeces were gathered from around the world for the museum

You may also be interested in: