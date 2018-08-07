Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The deer was "wobbly" after his rescue but was able to be released

A stag had to be rescued after getting stuck in a disused swimming pool at a house.

The surprised homeowner in Ibsley, Hampshire, discovered the animal on Friday as he was about to mow his lawn.

The RSPCA said the man had seen a herd of about 40 deer pass through his garden the previous evening so thought it may have been stuck there overnight.

Rescuers used poles to pull the stag to the side of the pool where they were able to help it jump out.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The disused pool contained only rainwater and was shallow enough for the stag to stand up

RSPCA inspector Patrick Bailey said: "We grabbed an antler each and hauled him out.

"He was very heavy and it was tricky to lift him up and out in order to clear the edge of the pool and avoid injuring him.

"Luckily, the deer pushed off of the floor in an effort to jump giving us enough momentum to pull him up and out.

"He was a little wobbly at first but soon found his feet and wandered off into the surrounding countryside."