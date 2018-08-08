Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

Police are sifting through 15,000 hours of CCTV footage from 250 premises as they investigate the death of Lucy McHugh, who was found stabbed to death.

The 13-year-old's body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre early on 26 July.

Hampshire Constabulary said it had gathered nearly 200 reports from the public and 800 items including clothing and sharp implements.

The force said more than 200 officers had been involved in the investigation.

On Tuesday, CCTV footage was released showing Lucy passing a Tesco Express store half an hour after she left home for the final time.

The video was captured on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road at about 09:30 BST on 25 July, half a mile away from Southampton Sports Centre where her body was found the next day.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East on 25 July but did not return home

Before the CCTV emerged, the last confirmed sighting of Lucy was when she left her home in Mansel Road East at 09:00 on 25 July.

Det Supt Paul Barton said: "This is one of our biggest investigations in recent years and more than 200 officers have been involved up to now.

"We now know that Lucy was in Lordswood on the morning she left home. What I really want to know is where she was going and who was she meeting?"

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

Last week, more than 100 volunteers helped police comb an area near the sports centre and officers handed out leaflets at sports events in a bid to jog people's memories.

A 24-year-old man arrested last week on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child was bailed on the condition he did not enter Southampton.

The same man appeared in court on 31 July charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.