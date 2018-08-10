Image copyright Isle of Wight Council Image caption Since it came into service in May 2017 the chain ferry has broken down, run aground and been suspended by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency due to "training issues"

The Isle of Wight chain ferry is out of service for the second time in Cowes Week due to a mechanical fault.

On Wednesday, the £3.2m vessel ran aground and vehicles had to reverse off. It was halted again on Thursday following an issue with a "prow hinge".

The ferry, which links Cowes and East Cowes, is expected to resume for foot passengers from 18:00 BST on Friday, in time for Cowes Week fireworks night.

Foot passengers have been making the crossing on a passenger launch.

Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart said: "This issue was totally unexpected but officers have worked quickly to address the situation.

"Working alongside the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Cowes harbourmaster, everyone has made every effort to ensure the vessel is operational for firework night.

"We have contacted the Mainstay, who built the floating bridge, and they will be investigating the problem with the aim of making a full repair as soon as possible."

Floating Bridge Number 6 has been beset by problems since entering service in May 2017.

Car bumpers were scraped while disembarking and it suffered an electrical fault on its second day.

It has been in and out of service, beset by problems including night-time noise, running aground and a broken prow chain.

Currently, the vessel cannot run during a fast-flowing spring ebb tide due to issues with the chain depth under the water which poses issues to other vessels.

Wight Shipyard has been brought in to try and rectify some of the problems.

The chain ferry crosses the River Medina from East Cowes to Cowes, saving a 12-mile (19km) detour.

Cowes Week sailing regatta, which began on 4 August, closes on Saturday.

Image copyright Andrew Cooke Image caption The noise from the ferry has been described as "disturbing and distracting"

Floating bridge timeline: