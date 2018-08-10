Image copyright PA Image caption Roger Giese is accused of sexually abusing a boy between 1998 and 2002 and is wanted for trial in California

An alleged paedophile who was on the FBI's most wanted list has been extradited from the UK to the US following a failed appeal.

US national Roger Giese, 43, who had been living in Southampton, is wanted for trial in California charged with sexually abusing a boy aged under 14.

Mr Giese's High Court challenge against his extradition failed in June.

The following month the court refused him leave to appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.

He was later bailed after his lawyers said he needed to put his affairs in order ahead of his extradition, which the Home Office confirmed happened earlier.

The High Court previously ruled his removal would not be an "abuse of process" or violate his human rights.

Image copyright FBI Image caption The FBI previously issued an appeal, using these photographs from 1998, for public help to find Mr Giese

Mr Giese befriended his alleged victim while working as a voice coach for the All-American Boys Chorus in 1998, the court heard.

He emptied his bank account and fled to the UK on the eve of his trial in 2007, leaving his family behind, the court was told.

Mr Giese was eventually found in Hampshire, working for a PR firm and living under a different name with a woman who did not know his true identity.

As well as child sex offences, US Federal authorities also issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution".