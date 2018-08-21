Image caption Police have been seen searching bins behind the shops

Arguments and screaming were heard by neighbours in the hours before a man was found dead at a Chinese takeaway in the New Forest.

A man was found by police at China Chef in Brookley Road, Brockenhurst, at about 13:00 BST on Monday.

He died at the scene and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said she heard "screaming and shouting" in the early hours.

She heard another argument later, at about 10:00.

Image caption Residents have spoken of hearing disagreements and shouting coming from the takeaway

"It's really, really shocking - nothing like that happens here," added Sarah Fitzgerald, who works at Beyond the Skin Handbags, next to the takeaway.

Police have been seen searching bins behind the shops.

The force said inquiries into the death were ongoing.