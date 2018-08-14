Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

A team of specialists from across the country has been drafted in to help find 13-year-old Lucy McHugh's killer.

Her body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre early on 26 July after she disappeared from her home the previous morning.

Hampshire Constabulary has called in a National Crime Agency (NCA) support unit to help with its investigation.

It can assist with serious crime analysis, research, digital media and behavioural science, the force said.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East on 25 July but did not return

Det Supt Paul Barton said: "As we continue to do everything we can, we still need the public's support.

"Someone out there knows something and we urge anyone with information to come forward.

"It's never too late to get in touch, even with something that may have seemed insignificant at the time.

"If any of Lucy's friends are worried about only coming forward now - please don't. Your piece of information could make the difference."

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

CCTV footage of Lucy's last known movements outside Tesco Express on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road on 25 July was shown on the big screens at Southampton's match with Burnley at St Mary's on Sunday.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Lucy's murder.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child and was bailed in relation to those offences.

The same man appeared in court on 31 July charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives investigating Lucy's murder.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.