Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption CCTV shows Lucy McHugh walking past a convenience store in Wimpson Lane

CCTV showing new confirmed sightings of a teenager the day before she was found stabbed to death has been released.

The body of Lucy McHugh, 13, was found early on 26 July at Southampton Sports Centre, the day after she disappeared.

The images show her passing a convenience store in Wimpson Lane at 09:06 BST on 25 July and another of her near Southampton General Hospital at 09:22.

Murder detectives hope the images will help piece together Lucy's final hours.

Det Supt Paul Barton said one of the clips showed a number 17 bus passing Lucy near the hospital.

He said: "Were you on that bus and did you see her later on?

"It's never too late to get in touch - your piece of information could make the difference in finding Lucy's killer."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

CCTV footage of Lucy's last known movements outside a Tesco Express near the sports centre was shown on the big screens at Southampton's match with Burnley at St Mary's on Sunday.

Hampshire Constabulary has called in a National Crime Agency (NCA) support unit to help with its investigation.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Lucy's murder.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lucy left her home in Mansel Road East on 25 July but did not return

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

A 24-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child and was bailed in relation to those offences.

The same man appeared in court on 31 July charged with an offence which relates to failing to disclose a password to his Facebook account to detectives.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 31 August.