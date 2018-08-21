The body of a man has been found in a flat in Hampshire, sparking a murder investigation.

The 29-year-old was found dead in Omaha Close in Fareham on Monday afternoon. He appeared to have injuries to his back, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Officers were called to the flat shortly before 12:40 BST amid concern for the welfare of someone inside.

The man's family has been informed of his death and officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area.

Ch Insp Sharon Woolrich said investigators were following up a number of "active lines of inquiry" but encouraged anyone with information to come forward.