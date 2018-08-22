Image copyright Family handout Image caption The leaflets feature a new photograph of Lucy supplied by her family

Leaflets appealing for last sightings of 13-year-old schoolgirl Lucy McHugh are being handed out by police.

Lucy's body was found in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre on 26 July.

She was last seen walking along Coxford Road past a Tesco Express store in the city at 09:30 BST on 25 July.

Officers will be handing out the leaflets, which feature a new photograph of Lucy supplied by her family, close to the sports centre.

A police spokesman said: "We are hoping to jog people's memory about that morning - maybe you were taking your dog out or walking at the sports centre after 09.30am."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucy McHugh was seen at Tesco Express half an hour after she left home

Det Supt Paul Barton added: "We know that Lucy walked with purpose up Wimpson Lane and Coxford Road after leaving her house on Wednesday 25 July.

"The big question is: What happened to Lucy after 09:30am?"

"Did you see Lucy and was she with anyone?

"It's never too late to get in touch - your piece of information, however insignificant it might seem, could help us find Lucy's killer," he added.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Refund or you can make a report online.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police previously released images of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh when she went missing

A statement previously released by the force on behalf of Lucy's dad, Andy McHugh, said: "This is the most difficult and distressing time following the violent loss of my daughter Lucy."

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Lucy's murder.