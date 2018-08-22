Nine people, including six boys, have been arrested in an operation targeting child sexual exploitation in Portsmouth.

Police said "a number of victims" had been identified and safeguarded in the investigation.

The boys and three men - aged 13 to 29 - were held on suspicion of conspiring to arrange or facilitate the sexual exploitation of a child, aged 13 to 17.

They have been released while inquiries continue.

Hampshire Constabulary said the arrests followed a "complex and detailed investigation into criminal and sexual exploitation of teenagers in Portsmouth.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.

Those arrested are two 17-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy from Portsmouth, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy from Havant, along with three men from Portsmouth - aged 21, 23 and 29.