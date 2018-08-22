Hampshire & Isle of Wight

New Forest Chinese takeaway murder suspect bailed

  • 22 August 2018
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man at a Chinese takeaway has been released on bail.

A man was found by police at China Chef in Brookley Road, Brockenhurst, at about 13:00 BST on Monday but he died at the scene.

Neighbours reported hearing arguments and screaming in the early hours and again in the morning.

A 34-year-old man held over the death has been bailed until 17 September, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Investigations are continuing.
