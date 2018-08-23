Image copyright NCA Image caption Allessandro Iembo, Martin Neil, Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas and Franco Lorenzo were all found guilty on Thursday

Four men have been convicted of smuggling half a tonne of cocaine with a street value of more than £41m into the UK on a private jet.

Fifteen suitcases of the drug were found at Farnborough Airport in January on a plane returning from Columbia.

Allessandro Iembo, Martin Neil, Victor Franco-Lorenzo and Jose Ramon Miguelez-Botas claimed they were unaware of the cases' contents.

Border Force officers said the haul was one of the largest they had dealt with.

Italian national Iembo, 28, and Neil, 49, from Bournemouth, and Spanish co-defendants Franco-Lorenzo, 40, and Miguelez-Botas, 56, were found guilty of fraudulent evasion of a prohibition in relation to a class A controlled drug, between 30 October last year and 30 January.

Neil's brother, Stephen, who was also on trial, was found not guilty of the charge.

Martin Neil, Iembo and Franco-Lorenzo were jailed for 24 years each, while Miguelez-Botas was given 20 years by Judge Philip Shorrock.

Image copyright Border Force Image caption The private jet arrived at Farnborough Airport in January with cocaine on board

During the trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Iembo claimed he made trips to Bogota, Colombia, as a personal assistant for a charity.

In a December 2017 trip, also involving Martin Neil and Franco-Lorenzo, in which it was suspected they brought back drugs without being detected, a woman had called a private jet broker saying she represented a group of rich men who worked in the music industry and were involved in cryptocurrencies.

She said they were travelling to Colombia to see singer Bruno Mars perform and wanted to hire a plane from Luton Airport and would pay £128,500 in cash.

Charity documents

X-ray pictures of their baggage, retrieved later, appeared to show millions of pounds in banknotes used to pay for the drugs.

Iembo said he assumed the suitcases, which were loaded on to the plane before the trip, contained charity documents.

When the plane returned, suitcases were taken to an address in Bromley.

The court heard the four convicted men - along with Stephen Neil, who always denied any knowledge of the plot - then travelled together in a jet from Luton Airport on 26 January at a cost of £138,500.

They arrived at Farnborough Airport three days later with 15 suitcases of cocaine on board.

They were met by a fleet of cars hired to carry their baggage but were stopped by Border Force officers.