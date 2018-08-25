Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police want to speak to the person in this CCTV image

Thirteen arson attacks which have mainly targeted cars, caravans and motorhomes in Southampton are being linked by police.

The attacks happened in Bitterne, Peartree and Woolston between 3-24 August.

Hampshire Constabulary has released images of a man it wants to speak to.

"This person has been in the area at the times the fires have been reported," said Detective Inspector Adam Edwards.

"We have seen several vehicles, caravans and motorhomes completely burnt out as a result of these fires.

"More recently, the fire has spread to a house and endangered people's lives," he said.

Image caption "It could have easily killed somebody," said Steve Boyd

A caravan owned by Julie Broomfield and Steve Boyd was set alight outside their home in Bitterne.

"Fortunately no-one was injured," said Mr Boyd.

"It could have easily killed somebody."

Police are now urging people who own a caravan or motor home not to sleep in it whilst parked outside their house or on their driveway.

Officers have also warned people to remove gas canisters and any other potentially flammable materials.