Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Brockenhurst takeaway death man 'suffered head injury'

  • 28 August 2018
Police at scene of takeaway death
Image caption Residents have spoken of hearing disagreements and shouting coming from the takeaway

A man who died at a Chinese takeaway suffered a fatal head injury, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

Police found the victim, who has not been named, at China Chef in Brockenhurst, Hampshire, at about 13:00 BST on 20 August. He later died at the scene.

Neighbours said they heard arguments and screaming in the early hours and again in the morning.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains under investigation.

He was released on bail until 17 September, police said previously.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites