Image caption Residents have spoken of hearing disagreements and shouting coming from the takeaway

A man who died at a Chinese takeaway suffered a fatal head injury, a post-mortem examination has revealed.

Police found the victim, who has not been named, at China Chef in Brockenhurst, Hampshire, at about 13:00 BST on 20 August. He later died at the scene.

Neighbours said they heard arguments and screaming in the early hours and again in the morning.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains under investigation.

He was released on bail until 17 September, police said previously.