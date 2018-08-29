Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man missing after falling off ferry at Portsmouth

  • 29 August 2018
Portsmouth harbour Image copyright PA
Image caption A coastguard helicopter and a navy vessel are among those involved in the search

A major air and sea search is under way off Portsmouth following reports that a man has fallen off a ferry.

A mayday call was made at 10:50 BST reporting a man overboard near Portsmouth Harbour.

The Royal Navy and harbour vessels are helping lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter scour the area.

The coastguard has also broadcast a relay to vessels in the area asking them to respond and help with the search.

