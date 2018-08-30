Image copyright Family photo Image caption Craig Hall, pictured with his stepdaughter Shannon, was described as having a "heart of gold"

A minibus driver has been charged with causing death by drug-driving after a passenger was killed in a crash in Hampshire.

Five people were in the Ford Transit minibus when it crashed with a lorry on the A34 southbound at Sutton Scotney Services early on 26 February.

Craig Hall, 36, from Middlesbrough, died at the scene.

Lee Burdon, from Durham, has been charged with causing death by driving while over the prescribed drug limit.

The 20-year-old, of Tristram Avenue, is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 18 September.

Three other passengers in the minibus, all from North Yorkshire, were hurt while the 63-year-old lorry driver, from Warwickshire, was uninjured.

Mr Hall was described as having a "heart of gold" by his family.