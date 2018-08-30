Tonnes of rubbish on fire at Basingstoke recycling site
Eighty tonnes of household rubbish is on fire at a recycling centre in Hampshire.
Fire broke out in the tipping hall at the site east of Basingstoke shortly after 22:00 BST on Wednesday.
Fifty firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze by using a digger to pull out the burning rubbish before putting it out.
About 15 are expected to remain there throughout Thursday. No-one has been hurt.