Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters used a digger to pull out the burning rubbish

Eighty tonnes of household rubbish is on fire at a recycling centre in Hampshire.

Fire broke out in the tipping hall at the site east of Basingstoke shortly after 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

Fifty firefighters spent the night tackling the blaze by using a digger to pull out the burning rubbish before putting it out.

About 15 are expected to remain there throughout Thursday. No-one has been hurt.