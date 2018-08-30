Image caption Island ambulance staff trained on a new dispatch system at South Central Ambulance Service HQ

A new ambulance dispatch system is being introduced on the Isle of Wight as part of closer working with an ambulance service on the mainland.

The island's current computer system is nine years old and staff are being trained on a system used by South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

SCAS said increased "integration" would "deliver excellent patient care and reduce cost".

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust is currently in special measures.

It was rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission in 2017.

The watchdog found low staff morale, inadequate risk assessment of patients, an "insecure" ambulance station, delays in handovers from ambulances to emergency department, missed treatment targets and cancelled operations.

Hampshire's county council, hospitals and care commissioning groups are already working with their Isle of Wight counterparts on a Sustainability and Transformation Programme (STP) to improve healthcare across the two counties.

Isle of Wight NHS Trust and SCAS have now announced they are also exploring ways to collaborate in areas such as 999 call handling, NHS 111 care and patient transport.

SCAS chief executive Will Hancock said: "As the Hampshire and Isle of Wight health systems continue to further integrate and develop as part of the STP, it makes perfect sense to seek opportunities to work more closely together and identify ways to deliver excellent patient care and reduce cost."

The ambulance service covers Hampshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.