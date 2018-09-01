Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on the edge of the Festival Place shopping centre

A 24-year-old woman has been raped in Basingstoke.

The victim was attacked shortly before midnight on Friday near Seal Road, on the edge of the Festival Place shopping centre.

The exact location and other circumstances of the attack are yet to be determined, Hampshire police said.

A 20-year-old man from Kingsclere was arrested in the area shortly afterwards on suspicion of rape. He was later released pending further inquiries.