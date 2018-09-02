Image copyright AFP Image caption Courtney Jones died in hospital after a reported assault

A second man has been charged with murder after a father-to-be suffered fatal injuries in a suspected assault.

Courtney Jones, 26, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was found injured at a property in Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire, on 25 August.

Sydney Andrew Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, will appear before Southampton magistrates on Monday.

Charlie Cooper was previously charged with murder and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

The 19-year-old, of Ashby Road, Totton, has been remanded in custody.

Mr Jones, who was originally from Wolverhampton but was living in Sheffield, was found at about 19:45 BST at the address.

A 42-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released while the investigation continues.