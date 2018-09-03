Image copyright PA Image caption A coastguard helicopter and a Royal Navy vessel were involved in the search

A body has been found in waters near Portsmouth Harbour after a man was reported to have fallen from a ferry.

The body was recovered on Monday after a major air and sea search was launched last week when a man was reported overboard from a Wightlink vessel.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was found in the water near Haslar Wall and recovered by military personnel.

The body was identified as a 58-year-old man from Southsea. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The Royal Navy and harbour vessels were among those helping lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter scour the area during the search last Wednesday

It was suspended after three hours when nothing was found.