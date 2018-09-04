Image copyright Getty Images

A Premier League footballer has been fined £96,425 and banned from driving for a year after failing to tell police who was driving his speeding car.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina admitted three counts of failing to identify himself in March and May.

Aldershot Magistrates Court dropped the speeding charges, but gave Lemina 18 points on his non-UK driving licence, taking his points tally to 39.

His lawyer said he "didn't realise the importance".

Lemina, 25, of Ashley Heath, Dorset, was fined £32,000 for each of the three offences, in addition to a victim surcharge.

His Mercedes was caught on speed camera three times breaking the limit.

'Degree of disorganisation'

Speaking on the footballer's behalf, his lawyer Cliff Morris said: "He is not sure if his brother or his cousin was driving the vehicle at the time and the photographs don't assist with this.

"He thought it best to plead guilty to failing to provide identification.

"There's a degree of disorganisation."

Southampton signed the Gabonese midfielder in a club record deal worth up to £18.1m for a five-year deal in August 2017.

The club have said it would be discussing the incident with Lemina.