Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Tristin Bran was a "loving husband and family man"

A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a van was a "hero" to his two young children, his family has said.

Tristin Bran, 35, of Fair Oak, Hampshire, died in Southampton General Hospital on Saturday, a day after the crash in the city's Howard Road.

Mr Bran's family said he was a "loving husband and family man", in a statement issued through the police.

The van driver, a 49-year-old man, was not hurt. Police said investigations into the crash were ongoing.