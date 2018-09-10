Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary

A man who died after his motorcycle crashed with a van was "a fantastic loving husband and brother", his family has said.

Paul Matthews, 56, of Dibden, was riding his Harley-Davidson when he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van on Marchwood bypass, near Southampton, on Saturday.

He taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

His family said: "We are truly devastated and numb."