Motorcyclist killed in Marchwood bypass crash was 'fantastic' man
- 10 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who died after his motorcycle crashed with a van was "a fantastic loving husband and brother", his family has said.
Paul Matthews, 56, of Dibden, was riding his Harley-Davidson when he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Sprinter van on Marchwood bypass, near Southampton, on Saturday.
He taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
His family said: "We are truly devastated and numb."