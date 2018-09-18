Image copyright Google Image caption The assault happened outside The Old Comical in Sandown

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack outside a pub on the Isle of Wight.

A 49-year-old man suffered a life-threatening head injury in what police described as a "serious assault" in Sandown on Monday.

Officers were called to reports of an assault outside The Old Comical in St John's Road at 19:55 BST.

A 24-year-old man from Sandown is being held in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

The injured man was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to get in touch.