A memorial service is due to be held for one of the last female World War Two pilots, who died in July aged 101.

Mary Ellis was a member of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) and delivered Spitfires and bombers to front line airfields.

She said she had flown "about 1,000 aeroplanes" during the war, before moving to the Isle of Wight in 1950 to run Sandown Airport.

RAF dignitaries are among those expected to attend the event in Cowes.

Mary Ellis, then Mary Wilkins, joined the ATA in 1941 after hearing an advertisement for women pilots on BBC radio.

She later recalled flying "fast and furious aeroplanes and bombers all over the country", during the war as aircraft production and casualties rose.

The work was "exhilarating and sometimes very dangerous", she said. Pilots often flew unfamiliar aircraft, guided by the "Ferry Pilots notes", which gave landing instructions.

She married Don Ellis, a fellow pilot, in 1961, and continued to live in their marital home beside the runway at Sandown after his death in 2009.

Among those who paid tribute after she died at her home in July, ATA secretary John Webster described Mrs Ellis as an "amazing" person.

Former RAF navigator John Nichol described Mrs Ellis as a "truly remarkable lady".

He added: "Another giant leaves us to join her heroic friends in the blue skies."

The memorial service takes place at St Mary's Church in Cowes later.